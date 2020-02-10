Andre Iguodala hadn't played in an NBA basketball game in nearly eight months before making his debut with the Miami Heat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. To no one's surprise, he didn't appear rusty whatsoever, and managed to produce a very Iguodala-like performance.

In 23 minutes, Iguodala attempted only two shots. He made one of them, finishing the night with two points to go along with six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. His team didn't get the win as Portland earned a six-point home victory, but Iguodala was a plus-10, second-best on Miami.

He entered the game with 2:19 remaining in the first quarter. Within a minute, Iguodala showed off his patented swipe-down, of which Portland's Mario Hezonja was the victim.

right off the bat Iguodala gets a strip steal, classic Andre pic.twitter.com/aDveY8j3VO — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 10, 2020

That definitely should have looked familiar.

Early in the fourth quarter, his quick hands and tremendous vision were on display once again.

Iggy making things happen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0cGFmo7A6S — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 10, 2020

Watching Iguodala play for any team other than the Warriors is going to take some getting used to, but clearly, he's still the same kind of player that helped Golden State win three NBA titles.

How Andre Iguodala looked like former Warriors self in debut with Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area