Andre Iguodala lists East Bay mansion for $3.9M after Warriors exit

Andre Iguodala spent six seasons with the Warriors, earning three NBA championships in the process. He also, of course, took home the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last July, and then sat out the start of the season before being traded again to the Miami Heat in February.

Now that he's left the Bay Area, he's had to uproot his life and is saying goodbye to his Bay Area home in Lafayette.

The 5,716 square-foot mansion is being put on the market for $3,898,000, according to The Los Angeles Times. The property is presented by Julie Ann Poppi and is brokered by Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, per the listing on Realtor.com.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath Mediterranean-inspired home was built in 2004 and is complete with a pool, spa, spiral staircase and, of course, a basketball court.

