Was Andre Iguodala Instagram photographer for Klay Thompson, Laura Harrier?

It has to have been an odd fall for both Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

After spending the last six seasons helping the Warriors ascend to the top of the NBA, neither find themselves suiting up for the former kings of the league this season.

As the Warriors struggle through an injury-plagued season, Thompson continues to rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Iguodala was a casualty of the Warriors' roster reconstruction in the offseason, getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies so the Warriors could obtain a trade exception and acquire D'Angelo Russell in the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade with the Nets.

Iguodala won't be playing for the Grizzlies, though. As the two sides continue to work toward either a trade or a buyout, Iguodala has just been living his life in the Bay Area, and it looks like he might have been out Thursday playing photographer for Thompson and the guard's girlfriend, Laura Harrier.

WAIT, IGUODALA TOOK THIS PICTURE?! pic.twitter.com/mBixiX2EeT — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 22, 2019

Andre's gonna retire a Warrior. 😢 pic.twitter.com/QubpggjS7C — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 22, 2019

What are friends for if not to take pictures of you and your significant other to post on the 'Gram?

As the Grizzlies look around to find a trade partner to take Iguodala, most expect the 2015 NBA Finals MVP to eventually be bought and hit the open market, with the Lakers, Clippers and 76ers seen as likely landing spots.

But when the summer rolls around and the Warriors work to reshuffle their roster, don't be surprised if Iguodala elects to finish his career in the Bay Area.

