Andre Iguodala had priceless reaction to Draymond Green fouling out of Game 2

Iguodala had priceless reaction to Draymond fouling out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green spent a large portion of the Warriors' Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in foul trouble.

And when he wasn't pick up fouls, Green was arguing with the referees over calls, earning a technical foul in the first half.

It was a matter of time before Green either fouled out or was ejected for a second technical foul.

Late in the Warriors' 126-117 win that gave them a two-games-to-none lead over the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, following a layup by Steph Curry, Green fouled Luka Doncic just after the inbounds, picking up his sixth foul of the contest.

When Green got back to the bench, longtime teammate Andre Iguodala just looked at the four-time NBA All-Star, as if to say "Really?"

Green couldn't even look at Iguodala.

You can point to the value of leadership, veterans, OGs, friends. Whatever you want to. Everyone needs *someone* in their life to look at you like Iggy did Draymond when he fouled out. And the accountability to accept it. pic.twitter.com/3RZx3ok2vM — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 21, 2022

Iguodala wasn't the only one perplexed by Green's sixth foul. As Curry was running back down the court after his layup, he heard the whistle, turned to see what happened and put his hands on his head when he realized Green had just fouled out.

steph when draymond got his sixth foul pic.twitter.com/JXkkUa1Scu — Dan Favale (@danfavale) May 21, 2022

Green committed three fouls in the first half and then picked up his fifth foul midway through the third quarter, forcing him to the bench for an extended period of time. Even without their floor general, the Warriors managed to claw back into the game and take the lead.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr put Green back in with 6:33 remaining in regulation, and he lasted a little over four minutes of game action, fouling out with 2:25 left in the game.

Green finished with six points, six rebounds, five assists, four turnovers and was a minus-19 in just over 28 minutes of action.

Green now has fouled out of two games this postseason and nine total playoff games in his career.

The three-time NBA champion has a way of bouncing back after subpar games, and if he's able to do just that in Game 3 on Sunday, the Warriors will have a very good chance of taking a commanding three-games-to-none lead in the series.

