Andre Iguodala got ejected for throwing a ball into the stands (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is typically a pretty level-headed guy. He’s a much-needed veteran presence on a team that competes for the NBA title every single season.

But Saturday night in Portland, Iguodala lost it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the end of the second quarter at Moda Center, Iguodala was frustrated with being unable to get a firm handle on the basketball as he tried to get a final shot off at the buzzer.

Iguodala then launched the ball into the stands in a way that wasn’t clearly directed toward the basket. Referees decided to confer and watch the play on the monitor to decide whether Iguodala needed to have disciplinary measures levied against him.

Via Twitter: