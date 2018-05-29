Andre Iguodala gets second opinion on injured knee, Kevin Love also uncertain for Warriors-Cavaliers Game 1

The Warriors and Rockets are squabbling over the significance of injuries to Andre Iguodala and Chris Paul in the Western Conference finals.

Unfortunately, the NBA Finals could also be reduced to an injury debate – with Iguodala and Cavaliers big Kevin Love, who missed Game 7 against the Celtics with a concussion, still ailing.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala recently got a second opinion on his injured left knee and is still trying to figure out what’s wrong, league sources told ESPN. The 6-foot-7 swingman plans to search for a remedy in the coming days, sources said, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers is unknown.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Kevin Love remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the Finals is in question, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

Golden State would miss Iguodala, especially his defense of LeBron James.

Love isn’t an ideal fit against the Warriors, who can exploit his defensive shortcomings. But he’s Cleveland’s second-best player.

Hopefully, both Iguodala and Love return to the court by Game 1 Thursday – or if not then, sooner than later.