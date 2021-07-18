Andre Iguodala explains the only way teams can stop Kevin Durant

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala shared an interesting story involving Kevin Durant that traces to his time in Golden State. The two spent three seasons together from 2016-2019. In those three seasons, the Warriors made it to the NBA Finals every year, winning two championships.

On JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, Iguodala admitted in one practice Draymond Green and himself were left with no choice but to double team Durant. Durant expressed his frustrations with them because of it and this baffled the 37-year-old:

“Me and Draymond (Green) are competitors. Like we’re trying to win and the only way we’re going to win is if we double team KD. KD was so mad. I’m like, bro, do you not understand what we’re trying to tell you? You’re that good. You’ve got two guys who are elite. All-time on defense and we have to double team you. Don’t be mad at us bro, like you’re that good!”

In Durant’s time in Golden State, the offense was world class. With defenders Draymond Green and Andre Igoudala, this became the perfect recipe for success. Still, it’s ridiculous to believe Steph Curry didn’t get that same respect as Durant offensively in practice. This just goes to show how far KD has taken his game. He isn’t stopping any time either in reaching higher levels.