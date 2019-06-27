Andre Iguodala excited about specific perk for players at Chase Center originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala is on a book tour promoting his memoir, "The Sixth Man."

In the process, he's talked about a multitude of topics and has created a lot of fodder for the talking heads and radio/podcast personalities. (thanks for the content, Andre).

He's also discussed some things that aren't the sexy headline grabbers but still worthy of mentioning.

Such as:

"Looking forward to Chase Center. I think that's gonna be incredible," the 2015 NBA Finals MVP said Wednesday on KNBR 680. "A new practice space. They did a really good job of putting the training room together.

"They got sleep pods down there. I got a long commute, but we got sleep pods. I'm gonna use that a whole lot this year."

Sleep pods! That is amazing.

Providing a space for the players to get a nap so they don't have to go back-and-forth from their home to Chase should be very beneficial.

It's also a way to keep them in the building so they can always be working on some aspect of their game.

Iguodala is big into yoga, but he didn't mention if Chase has a specific studio for that.

But he did double down on his contention that the Dubs will be very good next season.

"I think we're gonna make another run at it, and fine-tune what we already have and add to it. Really excited about it.

"There are a lot of free agents so we're gonna be able to make some headlines in free agency even with the limited amount of salary cap money."

Free agency can't get here soon enough.

