Andre Iguodala, Donte DiVincenzo injury updates ahead of Warriors-Cavaliers

Kerr updates timelines for Andre, DiVincenzo returning to Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Andre Iguodala decided to come back for one more season with the Warriors, his 19th and final in the NBA, it wasn't for basketball in October or November. The plan always was to have him at top strength for the second half of the season, and especially the playoffs.

Even with the Warriors struggling through their first 11 games, Iguodala and the training staff are keeping their eyes on the big picture. Before Monday night's win over the Sacramento Kings, Iguodala went through an extensive workout. He practiced with the Warriors on Wednesday, but he still isn't doing live work with the team.

That rules out his return coming Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The same can be said for Sunday vs. the Kings, Monday vs. the San Antonio Spurs and next Wednesday when the Warriors play the Suns in Phoenix for the second time this season.

Iguodala will continue being on the injury report with left hip injury management for the time being.

"It just means he's not close to playing in a game, and it also means we're going to take our time," Steve Kerr said Wednesday when asked what it means that Iguodala still isn't scrimmaging. "Again, as we said in the preseason, we want Andre healthy for the back stretch.

"He's not gonna play in a game anytime soon. But he's continuing to work and ramp up the quality of his work."

A season ago, Iguodala played 23 minutes and scored 12 points in the Warriors' season-opening win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23-plus minutes two nights later in a win over the L.A. Clippers. The veteran wing appeared in 12 of the Warriors' first 14 games. But he was then inactive for the Warriors’ next 10 games.

The Warriors are doing everything they can to avoid that kind of situation with Iguodala. After playing 12 of the first 14 games, he only appeared in 19 of the next 68. In the playoffs, Iguodala saw action in seven of a possible 22 games.

While many categorized him as an extra coach when he came back to the Warriors this season, Iguodala wants to be able to be on the court. As does Kerr and the rest of the coaching staff. With a bench full of inexperienced youth, getting a grizzled veteran in the mix will be like hitting the Powerball for Golden State.

As Iguodala's status remains up in the air, there was a positive after Wednesday's practice regarding the team's health. Donte DiVincenzo went through practice and scrimmaged with the team. If his body reacts positively and he's able to go through everything Thursday, DiVincenzo should be available for Friday's contest with the Cavs.

DiVincenzo hasn't played since the third game of the season, a win vs. the Kings on Oct. 23, one in which he sustained a strained left hamstring in the third quarter.

"I feel good, scrimmaged today. I've been doing my conditioning, building up and feel good," DiVincenzo said. "The plan is to play Friday."

