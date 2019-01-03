Andre Iguodala discusses what wears on the Warriors more than anything originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders tonight at 6 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

The Warriors have won three of the last four championships and are the favorites to threepeat in June. The whole league wants to dethrone Golden State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors are the bullseye and we repeatedly hear Steve Kerr and the players talk about getting everybody's best shot and/or "A game." Does that wear on Golden State over time?

"We get used to it ... what wears on us more than anything is the lack of that understanding and people not realizing," Andre Iguodala told Warriors radio voice Tim Roye. "They're like, 'This team's not even good, how are they close?' Everyone in the NBA is an NBA player, whether you realize it or not.

"There's a fine line -- small margin -- from the superstars to the second-tier players and so on and so forth down the line. Everyone's within confidence of being a superstar. Everyone can play the game, everyone has a potential. They're here for a reason.

"Any team or any player's capable of playing great any given night. And those nights tend to be our games."

When you're the hunted, this tends to happen.

The Warriors went 13-12 over a 25-game stretch and despite the fact they were missing Steph Curry and Draymond Green for many of those games, there was a lot of noise that this year's team simply isn't good as prior seasons.

While that could end up being true, the regular season won't provide the answer as the Warriors are solely judged on the playoffs at this point -- which is why Golden State doesn't approach the 82-game slate with the same intensity and focus.

Story continues

"You have to be a little bit smarter, not overexert yourself," Iguodala said. "You have to be careful of that. You have to be mindful that you may not have the rhythm you really want in December, January -- but just the bigger picture ... I've been playing from October to June for four years straight, and it takes a toll on your body.

"You can see it when you're playing against other teams. You got teams with a lot of juice and a lot of energy early on. And it's like they've had four or five months to prepare for our game because everyone's ready to play our game.

"We're always like three months beyind everybody just because we play so deep into the season every year."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller