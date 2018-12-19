Andre Iguodala describes how Warriors have no budget when they travel originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala entered the NBA as the ninth overall pick in the 2004 draft. He has played for three franchises -- Philadelphia, Denver and Golden State.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old (his birthday is Jan. 28) knows a thing or two about life in the NBA, and understands how great he has it playing for the Warriors.

"I tell the guys -- I came into the NBA 15 years ago, and we've always had good planes. But the Warriors are pretty special," Iguodala explained on the Christopher Lochhead Podcast. "We always tell the young guys, our rookies -- 'Listen, this isn't the real NBA. The Warriors -- this isn't real. This is kind of like a fantasy land.'

"We're a step above a good team. When I was in Philly, I would talk to our travel guy, and he'd be like, 'We got a budget.' Teams have budgets, and some teams are really cheap. He'd be like, 'Listen, we got a budget so we can stay in good hotels in certain cities, but other cities we can't stay in the hotels that are as good.'

"This was his idea: We stay in good hotels in good cities and bad hotels in the bad cities, because what difference does it make if you're in a bad city? Good point, so that's how we did it. But we had to budget all that out.

"But with the Warriors, there's no such thing. Everything -- whatever is the best we can find. And then we actually have food set up everywhere we go with the Warriors. When we get in somewhere, there's a restaurant reserved for us. Order whatever you want, it's all set up.

"The next day for the games, there's a whole spread after shootaround set up for you, and then after home games, there's food set up. We get breakfast and lunch before and after practice. Chefs come in and cook for you."

Over the last couple of years, we have heard Warriors owner Joe Lacob talk about making sure the players have the best resources available to them and that it is paramount for the front office/ownership to create the best work environment possible. It certainly sounds like that is the case.

As for Iguodala, he needs top-flight food options because he has many restrictions.

"I'm on a certain diet -- no gluten, vegan -- not 100 percent. I'm getting there, but not 100 percent," the 2015 NBA Finals MVP explained. "Chick-fil-A is killing me. I have Chick-fil-A like once a month, maybe twice a month. But 90 percent of the time, it's vegan."

