We all know how much Andre Iguodala loves Steph Curry.

The former Warriors forward has repeatedly said the two-time NBA MVP is the second best point guard of all-time Magic Johnson.

After Game 2 of last season's NBA Finals against the Raptors, Iguodala said he's all for anything that protects Curry's legacy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Thursday morning, Iguodala once again was singing Curry's praises.

"Steph's got something else. Anybody seen The Accountant? Steph's like that. He's good at everything," the 35-year-old said on Hot 97 radio. "Hand-eye coordination. He probably could shoot somebody from 1,000 feet away.

"I've seen him throw darts. I've seen him bowl like 250. Ping-pong. Golf, he could play pro in real life. He can throw a fastball 80 miles per hour, right down the middle.

"He's got this hand-eye thing that's freakish."

[RELATED: Iguodala discusses NBA future, won't be like Vince Carter]

Iggy thinks Steph would make the perfect assassin 🤣



(Via @HOT97) pic.twitter.com/hfJ2lRFElq



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 17, 2019

Wait. Steph can't hit 95 miles per hour on the radar gun? Lame.

Also, looks like I need to go watch the movie The Accountant.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Andre Iguodala describes Steph Curry's amazing hand-eye coordination originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area