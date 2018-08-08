Andre Iguodala calls Kevin Durant the most talented scorer of all-time, has apparently never heard of Michael Jordan

We'll consider Andre Iguodala both a good teammate and a prisoner of the moment. Because that's all we can think of to defend the comments he made to The Crossover in a piece published on Wednesday.

Iguodala touched a number of topics on the Warriors dynasty, his impressive golf game, LeBron James going to the Lakers and much more.

And one of those topics under the "more" category included Iguodala calling Durant the greatest scorer in the history of the NBA. Here's his full quote:

People don't appreciate (Durant) enough. He's the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He's a walking 30 points. He'll get 30 on 12 shots. That's very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn't. Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were the two guys with unstoppable moves. MJ had the fadeaway and Kareem had the skyhook, but KD is a 7-footer who can hit a hesi pull-up from 50 feet out. That's his unstoppable move.

We'll start by saying Durant is the league's best scorer and an all-time great. He'll eventually crack the top 10 in all-time scoring leaders and he realistically has a shot to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history (though he'd likely need to leave the Warriors at some point to score that many points on his own). He's THAT good.

OK, now that that's out of the way, let's also add this. There isn't a greater, more talented scorer in the history of the NBA than Michael Jordan. His 30.12 points per game are the highest in NBA history, and a slight tick higher than Wilt Chamberlain's 30.07 points per game. Chamberlain also played in an era where, at 7-foot-1, he had his way on the interior in a much smaller game. The man averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds in 1962.

After Jordan and Chamberlain, the next player on the points per game list is Elgin Baylor (27.36), nearly three points per game lower than Jordan. Then it's LeBron James (27.15) followed by Durant (27.12).

To put the points per game gap between Jordan and Durant in context, if Durant plays all 82 games for the Warriors next season, he'd need to score 4,783 points, an average of 58.3 points per game, to get to Jordan's career mark of 30.12 points per game.

Then Durant would need to average 30.13 points per game the rest of his career to stay ahead of Jordan's career mark.

Look, Durant is otherwordly. There's never been a player with such length, quickness, athleticism and shooting prowess. But if we're talking the most naturally talented scorer of all-time, there's one correct answer.