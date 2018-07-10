Andre Iguodala would bet a lot of money on Steph Curry doing one thing at some point

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players in the world, but he's also a pretty good golfer.

He's played golf with former President Obama on several occassions and last year, Curry teed it up on the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. The two-time NBA MVP didn't make the cut, but he shot a respectable 74 in each of the first two rounds.

So could Curry become a pro golfer after his NBA playing days are over?

"Steph will be on tour. He'll be on one of those tours. I would bet on that. If there is something I could bet a lot of money on responsibly, that's something I would bet on. I'm not a betting guy, actually, on anything, but I would bet on that," Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said Monday on the Sports Business Radio Podcast.

What about Iguodala himself?

"Yeah, I don't have a shot," Iguodala said with a laugh.

So, when Curry hangs up his sneakers, look for him on a golf course near you.

