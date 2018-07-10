Andre Iguodala would bet a lot of money on Steph Curry doing one thing at some point

Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players in the world, but he's also a pretty good golfer.

He's played golf with former President Obama on several occassions and last year, Curry teed it up on the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. The two-time NBA MVP didn't make the cut, but he shot a respectable 74 in each of the first two rounds.

So could Curry become a pro golfer after his NBA playing days are over?

"Steph will be on tour. He'll be on one of those tours. I would bet on that. If there is something I could bet a lot of money on responsibly, that's something I would bet on. I'm not a betting guy, actually, on anything, but I would bet on that," Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said Monday on the Sports Business Radio Podcast.

What about Iguodala himself?

"Yeah, I don't have a shot," Iguodala said with a laugh.

So, when Curry hangs up his sneakers, look for him on a golf course near you.