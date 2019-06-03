Andre Iguodala 3-pointer evokes crazy Steph Curry take by Max Kellerman originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andre Iguodala is clutch.

The 35-year-old veteran forward proved that once again in the Warriors' wild 109-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday night. With time ticking away in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Iguodala drained a 3-pointer to seal a crucial Golden State victory.

With the shot, however, comes another wild take.

"Of everyone on Golden State, open shot with the fate of the universe on the line or the Martians have the death beam pointed at Earth and you better hit it, I want [Andre] Iguodala," ESPN's Max Kellerman said Monday morning on "First Take" when asked if he'd rather have Iguodala or Steph Curry shoot the ball with the game on the line.

"That's right. And I know what that sounds like, and it's not fair to Steph because so much defensive attention is paid to him. And I'm not saying Steph's not a better shooter. He's a way better shooter."

The last shot, who would you rather have taking it: Andre Iguodala or Steph Curry?@maxkellerman: pic.twitter.com/Dcb3yjhZ6v — First Take (@FirstTake) June 3, 2019

In this case, we are all Stephen A. Smith.

Iguodala will no doubt go down as one of the most beloved Warriors of all time and one of the most important playoff performers ever. This isn't to downplay his significance, it's to state the obvious.

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. If Iguodala could have passed the ball to Curry at the end of Game 2, he would have. It's simple as that.

The Warriors trust Iguodala and they always will. Every Raptor was always hounding Curry for a reason.

Don't overthink this: Give the ball to Steph Curry when you want someone to make a shot. End of story.