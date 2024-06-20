Andre Hooks Sr. named Hartsville girls basketball coach

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – On Thursday, the Hartsville athletic program named Andre Hooks Sr. as their next girls varsity basketball coach. Hooks is a native of Darlington County and brings over 20 years of experience to the position with the Red Foxes. He was most recently the assistant boys varsity basketball coach in the school district.

“It means a lot to take over the varsity program at Hartsville High. I love the potential of the student-athletes at Hartsville High and the great culture of being winners in life.” says Hooks.

Last season, the Red Foxes won 21 games and finished in 2nd place in Region 6-4A.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.