Andre: Fulham ahead of Liverpool and Man United in race to sign £30m Brazil star

On the up: Andre (Getty Images)

Fulham are targeting a January move for Fluminense midfielder Andre, with Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind among potential forward options.

Marco Silva is expected to be heavily backed in the transfer market after signing a new contract until 2026.

Fulham have moved ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Andre after their chief executive Alistair Mackintosh flew to Brazil for face-to-face talks last week.

Mackintosh was at the iconic Maracana stadium to watch the 22-year-old Brazil international lead Fluminense to victory over Boca Juniors in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Talks over a potential £30million move continue as Andre seeks a Premier League move after the Brazilian season ends in early December.

His signing would be a major coup for Fulham, with Liverpool out of the race and looking at defensive targets. Manchester United have only enquired so far.

Wind is among the targets to boost Silva’s struggling attack.

He has scored nine goals in 13 matches for Wolfsburg this season, as well as contributing three goals and three assists in his last eight appearances for Denmark.

Several clubs across Europe have also been monitoring the 24-year-old, who is understood to have other Premier League admirers besides Fulham.

Fulham are weighing up whether to enter the market for a striker in January.

Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz are sharing game-time up front but all struggling to replace the goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serb left for Saudi side Al-Hilal this summer, having scored 14 Premier League goals last season.