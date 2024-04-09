Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson joins UFC 303 lineup on June 29

Featherweight veterans will throw down at UFC 303 this summer as Andre Fili is set to meet Cub Swanson on June 29 during International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie following an initial report from Fili’s management, Iridium Sports Agency.

Fili (23-11 MMA, 12-10 UFC), 33, has split his past four octagon appearances. After a first-round TKO finish of Lucas Almeida at UFC 296, the Team Alpha Male fighter stepped in on short notice against Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night 236 in February. He lost the fight by knockout in the first round.

Swanson (29-13 MMA, 14-9 UFC) snapped his four-fight losing skid by winning four of his past six. After a failed attempt at bantamweight against Jonathan Martinez, Swanson returned to featherweight this past August when he edged out Hakeem Dawodu in a close decision win.

With the addition, the current UFC 300 lineup includes:

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Hernandez

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie