Andre Drummond makes Lakers debut, exits game with toe injury 3 quarters later

Not much has gone right for the Los Angeles Lakers lately, but the addition of Andre Drummond was a nice reminder that the team remains one of the NBA's top contender. It didn't take long for another bad break.

Three quarters into his Lakers debut on Wednesday, Drummond exited with a right toe injury. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell later reported Drummond would miss the rest of the game with a right big toe contusion, with X-rays returning negative.

Andre Drummond is out for the rest of the night due to a right big toe contusion. X-rays were negative. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 1, 2021

Drummond could be seen significantly limping as he walked to the Lakers locker room.

Andre Drummond having trouble walking to the locker room with a foot injury in his Lakers debut pic.twitter.com/qw03x6A0qS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2021

Drummond finished the game with four points on 2-of-6 shooting with one rebound, two assists, three turnovers and four personal fouls in 14 minutes. The Lakers ended up losing 112-97.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game that Drummond felt enough discomfort in the toe at halftime that he nearly didn't play in the third quarter. Drummond will reportedly have his toe reevaluated Thursday.

The 27-year-old Drummond signed with the Lakers on Sunday immediately after reaching a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond was among the top names on the NBA buyout market, and was quickly named the Lakers' new starting center due to inconsistent production from the Lakers' big man duo of Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol.

If Drummond has to miss time beyond the rest of Wednesday's game, it's more rough news for a Lakers team already missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a significant amount of time. The Lakers are 2-5 since James went down with a high ankle sprain on March 20.

