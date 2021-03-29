Andre Drummond on joining Lakers: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win'

Andre Drummond will spend the second half of his ninth season in the NBA trying to help the Lakers repeat defend their NBA title. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

A smile began to spread across his face when Andre Drummond was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis convinced him to join them on the Lakers in their quest to repeat as NBA champions.

Drummond paused a few seconds before answering, smiling while discussing his communications with James and Davis in helping him to make a decision to sign with the Lakers on Sunday after he had cleared waivers following a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I made my decision based on what was best for me, not because of what anybody told me,” Drummond, chuckling while answering, said during his introductory news videoconference from the Lakers’ practice facility Monday. “Definitely in talking to this team, talking to those guys about how I fit on the team was a fun process for me and having that conversation with those two guys and what they were looking for from me was something I was willing and excited to do, especially for this franchise.

"I'm not here to do anything besides win."

Drummond worked out before talking to the media Monday.

He plans on practicing Tuesday with the rest of the Lakers but was unsure whether he was going to make his debut on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center.

Drummond last played on Feb. 12 for the Cavaliers, who decided to sideline the two-time All-Star as the club sought a trade.

But in 25 games with the Cavaliers this season, Drummond averaged a double-double of 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game. He also averaged 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks.

“For me I thought it was just the best fit,” Drummond said. “In being here, I’m able to come in right away and impact this team defensively just with my toughness on both sides of court. But mainly defensively. Just come in here to be the anchor for this team.”

Drummond, 27, has been a starter in 573 out of the 624 games during a nine-year career.

The Lakers now start Marc Gasol at center and have Montrezl Harrell as the backup. Gasol averages 19.8 minutes per game and Harrell 25.3.

“Yeah, the discussion that I’ve had with [Lakers coach] Frank [Vogel] already, I know what it is, he knows what it is, the team knows what it is,” Drummond said.

“So, I’m just here to help in whatever capacity it may be. I’m not here to steal nobody’s shine. I’m just here to help this team win as many games as possible.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.