Andre Drummond with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of a game against New Orleans after exiting in the third quarter with a right heel injury. Doncic stayed in the game after taking a hard fall Thursday night when he was winding up for a one-handed dunk on a drive and Brandon Ingram knocked the ball out of his hand as Doncic was bumped by Jonas Valanciunas. Ingram was called for a foul, and New Orleans successfully challenged.