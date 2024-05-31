Andre Drummond could end up leaving Bulls in free agency

Free agency will be an interesting time for the Chicago Bulls as they look to potentially reshape their roster. One guy who could leave is Andre Drummond, who will be an unrestricted free agent. Aaron Kellerstrass of Pippen Ain’t Easy believes that there is only a 25% chance that Drummond is back in Chicago next year.

“Drummond had a good year for the Bulls, so there may be some interest in bringing him back, but it’s going to cost more than $3.3 million,” Kellerstrass wrote. “Drummond established himself as one of the better backup centers in the league, and while his next contract won’t break the bank, he is still only 30 and can likely find a more lucrative long-term deal from someone.

“The Bulls need depth at center, and I’m sure they’d love to bring Drummond back at the right price, but with other teams out there with cap space and needs of their own, Drummond may find a better deal than the one the Bulls are willing to offer.”

Drummond has played well during his time with the Bulls, but it would make sense for both parties to move on.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire