Andre Curbelo's return from concussion lifts Southern Miss basketball over Texas State

HATTIESBURG – At long last, Andre Curbelo is healthy.

The Southern Miss basketball starting point guard played Saturday for the first time since Jan. 11 after sitting out over a month due to a concussion.

And he was one of, if not the, best players the Golden Eagles (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference) had on the floor scoring a career-high 24 points in a 78-74 win over Texas State (11-16, 4-10) at Reed Green Coliseum .

“Did he play tonight?” Southern Miss acting head coach Juan Cardona joked. “Andre Curbelo is a special human being.”

Cardona, coaching in his fourth game since coach Jay Ladner suffered a “heart related medical emergency,” said Curbelo was waiting for him in his office at 8 a.m. Friday after the Golden Eagles suffered their first loss ever at Reed Green Coliseum to a Sun Belt opponent the night before.

Curbelo told Cardona he was ready to play.

“He said, ‘Juan, I’m not 100%, but I can’t leave the staff and I can’t leave my brothers fighting by themselves. So I’m gonna go, I’m gonna throw myself into the war. I’m not 100%, but you guys have been so good to me that it’s the least that I can do,’ ” Cardona said.

Southern Miss went 5-5 in the 10 games since Curbelo’s injury. His addition to the lineup was not just massive against Texas State, but also for the Golden Eagles’ goal of winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and reaching the NCAA Tournament.

The pace is exponentially higher on both ends of the floor. Although he only recorded one assist, his vision and ball handling is on another level to create easy shots for players like Austin Crowley, who scored 19 points.

Curbelo excels at the small details too, like Saturday when he went to double-team a Texas State player, poked the ball loose and forced a jump ball. The Bobcats retained possession, but it certainly fired up the crowd.

Curbelo shot 8-for-9 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.

“Having him back was fun,” Crowley said. “Glad to have him back. He adds a lot to the game that we really needed.”

USM SUSPENSIONS: Five players suspended from Southern Miss, Arkansas State women's basketball fight

Victor Iwuakor injured, Victor Hart doesn't play either

But even as Southern Miss’ win brought good news, a troubling trend continued.

Curbelo was the next man up, but Victor Iwuakor was the next man down, who left during the first half with an injury and did not return.

Cardona called it a hamstring injury after the win, but said he is expected to be able to play Thursday against South Alabama.

Victor Hart also did not play, but he was dressed and held out as a precaution. Donovan Ivory was in a boot and transporting on a scooter.

“God has a plan with this team,” Cardona said. “I need every person in Hattiesburg or Southern Miss fans to get behind this team because if you come to a game, you’re gonna fall in love with this team because they’re giving their heart out.”

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Andre Curbelo's return sparks Southern Miss basketball vs Texas State