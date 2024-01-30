Andre Curbelo out for Southern Miss basketball, but Victor Hart available at Arkansas State

The second half of Southern Miss basketball’s four-game road stretch begins this week, and the Golden Eagles have a reinforcement on the way.

Victor Hart will be available Wednesday (7:30 p.m, ESPN+) at Arkansas State (8-13, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference), according to a program spokesperson. However, fellow starter Andre Curbelo will remain out.

Hart and Curbelo have been out since the win at ULM on Jan. 11. Curbelo has been battling through what coach Jay Ladner called “concussion-like symptoms” while Hart was recovering from a hyperextended knee.

Southern Miss (12-9, 6-3) has gone 3-2 in their absences, most recently splitting two road games at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday and at Marshall on Saturday. Guards Mo Arnold and Cobie Montgomery started in their places for the last five games.

Hart appeared close to returning last week when he was deemed as a game-time decision for both games. He dressed against Marshall, but ultimately did not play.

Hart is third on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game and first in rebounding at 6.3 rebounds per game. His 1.9 steals per game are the best in the Sun Belt. Curbelo, meanwhile, is fourth on Southern Miss in scoring at 12.0 points per game and is first on the team with 5.0 assists per game. Those assists would be good for second-best in the conference, but he's only played in six games this season.

Southern Miss also plays at Texas State (7-14, 1-8) on Saturday (4:15 p.m., ESPN+).

The Golden Eagles defeated Arkansas State 69-66 at Reed Green Coliseum on Jan. 17 without Hart and Curbelo.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

