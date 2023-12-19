Andre Curbelo scores 13 points off the bench in Southern Miss basketball debut vs. Lamar

At long last, Andre Curbelo played in his first game with Southern Miss basketball.

It took the 11th game of the season for the two-time undergraduate transfer by way of Illinois and St. John’s to make his debut, but after last week’s NCAA agreement in court, Curbelo made his first appearance during Southern Miss’ 82-79 win Monday night over Lamar in Beaumont, Texas.

Curbelo came off the bench and had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and four turnovers in 20 minutes.

There were a few sloppy moments, such as when he mishandled the ball that led to a turnover in the first half. Or when he made an overlapping run to the left of the basket, but Victor Hart threw an inaccurate pass for what could have been an open shot.

But for the most part, Curbelo’s presence on the floor made an impact, especially on the offensive end.

Just in his first shift that lasted three minutes, he made two brilliant skip passes, one of which led to an Austin Crowley 3-pointer. He also made a nice steal in the first half that led to an acrobatic layup, and in the second half grabbed a defensive rebound, went coast-to-coast and finished a reverse highlight-reel layup while being fouled.

Southern Miss' overall ball movement looked much improved, which led to more open shots and 46.8% shooting. Curbelo showcased some nice moments when he was able to dribble through traffic, but also keep his head up to distribute the basketball. He also had a few instances where he made quick outlet passes that allowed the Golden Eagles to score in transition.

Southern Miss (6-5) and Lamar (5-6) played a closely contested game that saw USM with a 38-35 lead at halftime. The Golden Eagles led by 13 points in the second half, but let Lamar hang around and take the lead at 70-69 with 3:10 to play.

Curbelo closed out the game and had his fingerprints on Southern Miss' late breakthrough. He split two defenders from a ball screen and kicked the ball out to the corner for a Mo Arnold 3-pointer to give Southern Miss a 77-75 lead with 25 seconds to play. Curbelo made three of his four free-throw attempts in the final 19 seconds to seal the win.

Crowley led Southern Miss with 22 points. Donovan Ivory did not play; the reason is unknown.

The Golden Eagles will go for their first win over a ranked opponent since 2011 on Saturday (1 p.m. CT) when they face No. 25 Ole Miss (10-0) in Biloxi.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Andre Curbelo scores 13 in long-awaited Southern Miss basketball debut