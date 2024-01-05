Andre Curbelo records Southern Miss basketball’s first triple-double since 1980

HATTIESBURG — Just one month ago, Southern Miss basketball had lost hope that Andre Curbelo would be able to play during the 2023-24 season. The two-time undergraduate transfer required an eligibility waiver, but the Golden Eagles heard zilch from the NCAA.

But the NCAA finally acquiesced, and in Curbelo’s fourth game with Southern Miss, he broke a 44-year program record with the first triple-double since Ronald Jackson did it in 1980.

Curbelo didn’t shoot the ball well, finishing 5-of-21 from the field. However, he connected on three free throws and stuffed the stat sheet elsewhere for 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was good for Southern Miss’ first conference win of the season in a 79-73 victory over Georgia State.

“I think he will just get better and better as the season goes on,” coach Jay Ladner said of Curbelo’s accomplishment. “It is very ironic that just a few weeks ago, the mood around here was that he wouldn’t be eligible. He makes a big difference for our team and now we just gotta build that chemistry and cohesiveness around him.”

Thursday night was the first time Curbelo was made available to the media and able to speak publicly about the jigsaw puzzle of whether or not he’d be able to play this season.

He spent two seasons at Illinois, where he was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection. Curbelo then played one season at St. John’s before transferring to Southern Miss.

His presence as a true point guard was missed at the start of the season, especially with Neftali Alvarez injured and now officially shut down for the season.

“Just gotta stay in the moment and live in the present,” Curbelo said. “I was struggling mentally, physically. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to go about my day.

I didn’t know how to prepare, which is bad. I’m the type of guy where if I know I'm not playing then being here was very challenging for me because I didn’t know what was going to happen. It was very tough mentally, but like I said, my teammates, my coaching staff, they were able to keep me on point and keep me in a good state of mind. Once I got the green light, it was go time.”

The Golden Eagles led for the majority of the game, even by as many as 14 points with 5:28 remaining. Georgia State then cut the lead to 77-73 with 1:17 to play, but Austin Crowley connected on 2-of-4 free-throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to gain separation.

Crowley led Southern Miss with 25 points, tying his season high. Victor Iwuakor returned to the starting lineup and was an obvious spark with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Southern Miss is 2-2 with Curbelo in the lineup.

“He’s a playmaker, man,” Crowley said of Curbelo. “It’s always great to have a playmaker like himself. He’s another scorer for us, which opens up the court where they can’t send doubles all the time. I think I struggled with that early on.”

Southern Miss faces quick barometer versus undefeated James Madison

The Golden Eagles will be right back at Reed Green Coliseum Saturday afternoon (2 p.m., ESPN+) to face James Madison (14-0, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference).

The Dukes are just one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country. By Saturday, Southern Miss (7-7, 1-1) will have played two of the unbeaten teams in a span of 14 days after falling to Ole Miss in Biloxi 89-72 on Dec. 23.

The Golden Eagles will hope to find a better performance versus James Madison, who is ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

But the last ranked opponent to play at Southern Miss was UCF in 2011. That was also the last time the Golden Eagles have beaten a Top-25 team.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss basketball's Andre Curbelo posts historic triple-double