De’Andre Cook gets offered by Rutgers football, one hour later by Michigan State

Class of 2024 defensive lineman De’Andre Cook got an offer from Rutgers football on Wednesday. It proved to be a very busy day for Cook, as the Scarlet Knights were the first of three teams to offer the talented recruit.

Cook is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman from Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.). The sophomore is coming off a strong season after a 3-7 season for his program. Earlier in the week, he pulled down offers from Maryland and Bowling Green.

And then after getting an offer from Rutgers on Wednesday, Cook then got offered by Michigan State and Toledo.

Before his flurry of three offers on Wednesday, Cook had offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Delaware State and Vanderbilt.

Cook tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Wednesday night.

It was a busy Wednesday night for Rutgers football as the program offered Cook and also secured a commitment from Dauvon Fuse.

A three-star linebacker, Fuse is a versatile athlete who also plays quarterback.