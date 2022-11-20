Andre Cisco fined for unpenalized hit on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco received a $6,612 fine for his massive hit on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 10, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Cisco’s hit on the Chiefs receiver jarred the ball loose on a third down and ended a Kansas City drive. It also resulted in a concussion for Smith-Schuster, who has been ruled out of the Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It did not result in a penalty, though.

A hit on a defenseless player is supposed to result in a $15,914 fine on first offenses and illegal use of the helmet is due to cost a player $21,218. However, Appendix U of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA says that a player cannot be fined more than 10 percent of their salary cap hit for a game on a first offense.

Given Cisco is counting just $1.19 million against the Jaguars’ salary cap this season, his cap count per week (the yearly total split 18 times) is $66,117. Thus, the maximum for his first offense is $6,612.

While it’s a relatively small amount for an NFL fine, it’s an admission from the league that it believes officials should’ve flagged the play.

Cisco, 22, had the best game of his young NFL career against the Chiefs, finishing with an interception and the top grade on the team from Pro Football Focus. After his collision with Smith-Schuster ended one Kansas City drive, Cisco delivered another huge hit on third down on the subsequent drive to force an incomplete pass, but a defensive holding penalty on Tre Herndon extended the drive.

The Jaguars selected Cisco in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he’s in the second season of a four-year, $5.24 million rookie contract.

