Andover's Perry gets the call ... again, re-signs with Houston Texans

Aug. 24—What is better than walking to the next tee after getting a birdie?

An eagle or a hole-in-one?

Both great, sure, but they don't compare to what E.J. Perry IV got walking to the fourth tee at Hickory Hill Golf Club in Methuen after a birdie on the third hole.

Perry got a phone call from his agent Sean Stellato. He was no longer unemployed.

He had been signed by the Houston Texas.

Perry got the call on Friday morning playing with fellow Andover resident Dan Gillette and two of his nephews.

He had a job, an NFL job at that, again.

"Resiliency is a beautiful thing," said E.J.'s agent, Stellato. "There was a lot of interest in E.J., especially after his USFL experience (two games, including 22-for-38, 370 yards, 2 TDs, 1 int. in playoff finale). You have to have patience in this business, which isn't easy."

It is E.J.'s second stint with the Texans, which originally signed him on March 8, later waiving him on May 11.

Opportunity knocked as Perry ended up signing with the Michigan Panthers of the U.S.F.L. and was soon thrust into a starting role in the regular season finale, a 23-20, which got Michigan into the playoffs.

Michigan lost in the playoff semis, 31-27 in OT, but E.J. had made an impression.

In the 2022 preseason, E.J. played an entire preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 19 of 37 passes, 201 yards, 1 TD and 2 ints. The former Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year (2021) was on the Jaguars practice squad the entire 2022 season.

The Texans, which now have four quarterbacks — 2023 first round pick C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills and Case Keenum — makes sense in that E.J. spent nearly two months studying the Texans playbook.

He also has a game comparable athletically to Stroud.

"They were quick to get E.J. on waivers on Friday," said Stellato. "It's a good situation. He made an impression on them his first stint there and then went out and had a great few weeks with the USFL"

E.J. was in Houston on Saturday, getting a physical and was at practice on Sunday.

Stellato believes E.J. would be ready to play this Saturday when the Texans host the Miami Dolphins if called upon.

"E.J. can play in NFL and [Texans president] Nick Caserio likes guys that 12-month-a-year football guys," said Stellato. "E.J.'s football IQ and competitiveness are off the charts. He is excited about the opportunity. We all are."

Longtime NFL front office talent evaluator and USFL general manager Steve Kazor, who Perry played for with Michigan, believes Perry deserves a spot in the NFL.

"E.J. is a really smart guy with a laid-back demeanor off the field," said Kazor. "On the field, though, he's fiery as hell. The players really gravitated toward him in the short time he was here. He practiced really hard when he first got here. That was noticed.

"He wasn't afraid to step up and make plays. Those guys aren't easy to find. He helped give us a chance to win and that's what you're looking for at that position."