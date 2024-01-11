Andover's Will Perry commits to play football at UMass Amherst

Jan. 11—Other schools called, inquired, and even made offers, but for Andover's Will Perry, there was no question what college football program was his ideal fit.

"UMass Amherst was really my top school from the beginning of the process," said Perry. "I just feel like I fit perfectly there. It's always been my dream to play football at the highest level, and when I was offered the chance to do that with UMass, I had to take it. I couldn't pass up the opportunity."

Perry, a quarterback, has committed to play college football at FCS (Division 1-A) UMass Amherst as a preferred walk-on. He'll join the Minutemen for spring football.

"It feels so great to have my recruitment finally closed," said Perry. "UMass is a great, up-and-coming program. I think they are turning things around right at the perfect time for me to join the team. and to play for coach (Don) Brown is an opportunity I couldn't pass up. It's such a great program, coach and community, I can't wait to become a part of it."

The son of Andover football coach E.J. Perry III and the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback E.J. Perry IV, Will chose the Minutemen over offers from the likes of Central Connecticut and Columbia University.

"We're very excited for Will," said dad E.J. Perry. "I thing Don Brown is the best coach in the country. He was the defensive coordinator at Brown when (Will's uncle) James (Perry) was playing there. Will got everything he wanted athletically and academically, and now it's time to get to work. He's worked very hard to get here."

It's been quite a high school football journey for Perry. He spent his freshman season playing for his dad at Andover High, before transferring to spend two seasons as starting quarterback for Malden Catholic.

Perry spent the last two seasons playing for Prep power St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. This fall, the Chancellors played a grueling independent schedule that included wins over the Salve Regina University and Curry College JV teams and matchups with the likes of Florida power IMG Academy and New Jersey power Hun School of Princeton.

Over two seasons, he completed 62 percent of his passes for over 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns.

"It was a crazy road," he said. "I loved playing at Andover. Then I saw a tremendous opportunity at Malden Catholic. But when coach (Bill) Raycraft stepped down (to focus on his job as athletic director), I felt like it was my time to move on, too. Coach (St. Thomas More head coach Ernest) Anderson called me a week before the (2022) season and offered me another tremendous opportunity, to play for St. Thomas More. and it's been amazing.

"It's a hard life going down to Connecticut, living away from home. It's football 24/7 at St. Thomas More. It's like an all-you-can-eat buffet of football. You have to love it, and I loved everything about it. The level of competition can't be matched. We traveled for all of our games, we played spring football, practicing three days a week in the offseason. It's tough, but if you're a football player, you love that life."

Perry credits much of his development the last two season to St. Thomas More offensive coordinator and quarterback coach and Merrimack College football alum Westin Elliott, who threw for 2,929 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Warriors as a grad student in 2021.

"A true testament to hard work, dedication, mental and physical toughness. Proud of you (Will Perry). Can't wait to watch the shifty lefty on Saturdays!," wrote Elliott on "X," the platform formally known as Twitter.

Perry won't waste time diving into his college football career. He's enrolling at UMass for the upcoming semester, and will move to campus on Jan. 23, in preparation to join the Minutemen for spring ball.

"I'm super excited," said Perry. "My brother, who has probably helped me more than anyone through the recruiting process, told me the level of development you get in spring ball is tremendous. I really wanted to choose a college I could join for spring ball. I couldn't be more happy with my decision, and I can't wait to see what happens next."

