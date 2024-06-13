Andover's Buckley honored as Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Year

Jun. 13—HAVERHILL — Michaela Buckley was a dynamo on the basketball court, a tremendously gifted playmaker and leader that led Andover to a state title and four years of success.

But, even more important than the recent Andover High graduate's stellar accomplishments on the hardwood was a record of true excellence in the classroom with 4.6 grade-point average. Last Tuesday, she was honored for their achievements in both arenas.

Buckley was named the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Girls Student-Athletes of the Year for the 2023-24 school year at the 21st Annual Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete ceremony at the Haverhill Country Club. She was presented with $2,000 scholarships.

Having just graduated in the top-5 percent of her Andover High senior class, Buckley will next attend the University of Connecticut, where she will study political science on the pre-law track. She became the third Andover girl to earn Moynihan Lumber honors.

"This award is such an honor," said Buckley. "I have had so many amazing people around me over the years. My family has always put academics first, so it's really an honor to be recognized for that and athletics.

Buckley was a three-year starter at point guard in basketball, twice earning All-Merrimack Valley Conference honors. She helped lead Andover to the Division 1 state title as a junior, and this past winter averaged six points and three assists per game before suffering a career-ending torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee. She was also All-MVC in soccer and a standout in the 400 hurdles in track — she placed fourth at MVCs as a junior with a PR time of 1:08.03 — before her knee injury.

While she will not play sports at the University of Connecticut, Buckley says she is returning to athletic form.

"The knee is a lot better!" said Buckley. "Thank God I'm progressive well. I tore all three ligaments in a basketball game. I jumped, got hit and my knee buckled. It was really brutal. I was happy to see my teammates succeed in the playoffs, but it was tough to be on the sidelines. I'm hoping to start running soon. I'm never going to stop competing."

Buckley feels the lessons she learned as a stellar student-athlete will carry into college and far beyond.

"The homework is the hardest part of being a student and athlete," said Buckley. "But it has taught me a lot of really important life lessons about time management and prioritizing academics. I've learned a lot of leadership skills from sports. I'll miss sports so much. I'll miss having teammates and coaches so much. But I'll never stop competing.

