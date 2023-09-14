Andover High boys and girls soccer preview: Golden Warrior girls eye third straight MVC title, boys fielding young squad

Sep. 14—A third straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title is on the minds of the Andover High girls soccer team, which kicked off its season last week.

And why not, with the Golden Warriors returning a squad that features reigning All-MVC player Michaela Buckley and six other starters?

Longtime Andover head coach Meghan Matson surpassed the 200-win total in her career last year and certainly looks like she'll add to her total of 207 to start the season.

"We have a good mix of experienced impact players and solid newcomers. Captains Michaela Buckley and Catherine Lenihan have been working really hard all summer prepping the girls, and giving them opportunities to play together," said Matson.

"Ella Hoffenberg, Joanne Li, Neila Foohey, and Brooke Downey are all players in the forward/midfield positions that have a knack for the goal, and play really well together already. Looking forward to seeing what they produce this season. Catherine Lenihan and Michaela Buckley will be leading the defense and have some solid newcomers that will fit right in."

The Andover boys soccer team went to the second round of the state tournament last year, but lost the majority of that team. Head coach Jim Saalfrank has three returning starters, six others with varsity experience, but has added 15 newcomers.

"We lost a group of starters from last season but have some players who really started to contribute later in the season and are ready to fill important roles on the team," said Saalfrank. "Returning captains Ryan Duffy and Joshua Hoffman have embraced their leadership roles and have the team working hard. Add in the returning lettermen and a great group of promising newcomers and this should be a team to watch."

GIRLS SOCCER

Head Coach: Meghan Matson (20th season, 207-95-62)

2022 record: 13-2-4, MVC Champions

Returning starters (3): Ella Hoffenberg, Jr., forward; Captain Michaela Buckley, Sr., midfield/defense; Captain Catherine Lenihan, Sr., defense.

Returning letterwinners (7): Joanne Li, Jr., forward; Molly Purtschert, Soph., defense; Ella Dougherty, Sr., goalie; Catherine Pinard, Sr., midfield; Amelie Pinard, Sr., midfield; Maeve Feeley, Sr., forward; Lily Brown, Sr., midfield.

Promising newcomers (15): Neila Foohy, Jr., for/midfield; Bailey Heckman, Jr., midfield; Rayna Parikh, Sr., midfield; Alexis Birney, Jr., defense; Brooke Downey, Jr., forward; Abby Srivastava, Jr., midfield; Annabel Pierce, Sr., midfield; Paige Welsh, Soph., goalie; Delia Joyner, Sr., defense; Ava Deluca, Soph., forward; Kara Zugal, Soph., defense; Grace Johnson, Jr., defense; Ally Olivo, Jr., defense; Mikaela Deluca, Soph., goalie; Riley McMillan, Sr., midfield.

BOYS SOCCER

Head Coach: Jim Saalfrank, 15th season

2022 record: 9-6-5, Division 1 Round of 32

Returning starters (3): Captain Joshua Hoffman, Sr., defense; Captain Ryan Duffy, Sr., forward; Noah Chanthaboun, Sr., goalie.

Returning letterwinners: Oscar Gress, Sr., midfield; Harry Maher, Sr., defense; Kevin Shan, Sr., forward; Riley Solt, Sr., defense; Ryan Won, Sr., defense/midfield; Kasey Cosentino, Jr., midfield.

Promising Newcomers: Jonathan Kang, Sr., midfield/forward; Ryan Kang, Sr., midfield/forward; Peter McGlaughlin, Sr., midfield; Jack Van Buren, Sr., defense; Brian Saint Hilaire, Sr., midfield; Joe Cardillo, Jr., goalie; Stefan Cenanovic, Jr., midfield/forward; Ty Cox, Jr., midfield; Liam Friesz, Jr., forward; Colin Suh, jr., defense; Luke Suh, Jr., midfield; Enzo Urquizo, Jr., midfield/defense; Hayden Waugh, Jr., defense; Amogh Yajurvedi Jr., midfield; Noah Messina, Jr., midfield