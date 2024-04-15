Andover educator placed in top half of Boston Marathon

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An Andover educator can check “running the Boston Marathon” off her bucket list.

Laura Scaglione is the assistant principal at Andover High School. On Monday, she ran in the Boston Marathon.

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Courtesy: Laura A. Scaglione

Scaglione says she finished the 26.2-mile race in about 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 23 seconds.

“I did really well; I got a personal best today by a little over a minute, which is pretty awesome considering how tough the Boston course is,” she said.

According to The Washington Post, about 30,000 people were registered to run in the marathon. Scaglione placed 12,502 overall.

“I placed in the top half of all people running in the marathon today which I’m really pleased with. I’m really happy about it. The journey has been a long one, and it’s just so surreal that I’m here, and I’m so excited,” she said.

Scaglione’s school cheered her on in the classroom.

‘I take inspiration from my students’: Andover educator to run in the Boston Marathon

“Teachers were texting me, and they had watch parties going on in the classroom, and they followed my name along the course. They sent me videos and it was just so encouraging and inspiring,” she said.

While she took most of her inspiration from her students, she wants others to at least try what she did.

“Go for it. I mean, everybody starts somewhere, and speed is just a number. It’s just a degree of fastness and anybody can do it I was not a runner in school at all so I think it’s a journey and it’s your own journey and you make it your own so I would encourage anyone who wants to take up running go for it,” said Scaglione.

Scaglione will be running the Chicago marathon in October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.