Anderson's Grissom makes Little 500 field

May 24—ANDERSON — A year after suffering an injury to his left hand in an industrial accident, Colin Grissom made the starting field Friday for the 76th running of the Little 500.

Just as has been the case all week, pole-sitter Emerson Axsom was again the fastest car during the Friday practice session.

He will lead to the green flag Saturday joined by Tyler Roahrig and Dakoda Armstrong on the front row.

Grissom entered a backup car owned by Travis Welpott, putting himself solidly in the 33-car starting field for Saturday's race.

For Grissom, it was his first time in a pavement sprint car. He does have experience at Anderson Speedway with the Kenyon Midget Series.

During a practice run, Grissom spun in Turn 3, making slight contact with the outside retaining wall.

"I've been helping Welpott all week, and this morning he said get the backup car," Grissom said. "Got the car here and got it all ready. I've been watching this race so many years, a hometown kid."

Grissom said because of his injury in 2023, it sidelined his racing, and he wasn't sure how long it would take to recover.

"I hope tomorrow we have a good day," he said. "I've been trying for a lot of years to find a ride in the Little 500."

In an unusual happening, rookie driver Jerry Kobza withdrew his Thursday qualifying time, which had him sitting 33rd in the field, and an assured spot in the starting field.

John Inman made the trip to Anderson from Florida after being offered a ride in a backup car to Scotty Adema.

Inman turned four laps at 72.79 mph, which was not fast enough to make the field.

Kobza was able to find enough speed on his final qualifying attempt to bump Inman from the field with a four-lap average of 74.03 mph.

He said the decision to pull his initial qualifying run was made to make sure the engine was running properly.

"The crew did a great job, but the driver didn't today," Kobza said. "I've been wanting to come and run this race for many years.

"My dad passed away last year, and I wanted to run this race for him. He wanted the car painted yellow."

Kobza said the team didn't come to Anderson to start last in the field.

"But we put it in the show," he said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.