Anderson's Brodey Berg, CovCath's Evan Pitzer honored at 'That's My Boy' award banquet

The Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the National Football Foundation's 57th Annual Scholar-Athlete Banquet continued its tradition of honoring Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky athletes, including the recipients of the Kentucky "That's My Boy" award and the Cincinnati "That's Our Boy" award.

Anderson High School's Brodey Berg won the Southwestern Ohio "That's Our Boy" award named after former sportswriter Joe Quinn at the Thursday, Feb. 29, ceremony.

“Brodey is an unbelievable competitor. He made our program better in a variety of ways. His standard of striving for excellence motivated his peers to improve daily. Brodey strived to be one of the best student-athletes who walked into Anderson High School. Our staff loved coaching and mentoring Brodey Berg. He left a legacy at Anderson High School for years to come due to his elite work ethic, his academic achievements, and his OHSAA records," Anderson head football coach Even Dreyer said of Berg.

Berg was first-team All-Ohio, all-district, all-city, all-conference and was the Eastern Cincinnati Conference Player of the Year.

"Throughout the years it has developed me as a man, teaching me discipline, accountability, preparation and teamwork," Berg said of his football career. "It has given me a second family through my teammates and coaches as we strive for success together. And just the game itself has brought me so much joy and resulted in such reward. I just love playing football."

Other finalists for the "That's Our Boy" award included Parker Corbin of Cincinnati Country Day, Nolan Darnell of Bethel-Tate, Talon Fisher of Fairfield, Graham Hodge of Summit Country Day, Jordan Marshall of Moeller, Nate Ostendorf of Badin, Brent Thompson of Gamble Montessori, Lawson Wade of Mariemont and Deuce Wiley of Wyoming.

The Northern Kentucky "That's My Boy" award is named after former winner Brian P. Williams, a Covington Catholic graduate who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Evan Pitzer of Covington Catholic received the award.

“One of the best experiences as a coach is to see one of your players grow into everything you have always seen in him," Covington Catholic head coach Eddie Eviston said. "Evan Pitzer did just that over his time at CovCath. As a senior, Evan grew into our team leader, put his team on his shoulders and carried them to the state championship game. He was the heartbeat of our team. His toughness, resiliency, and versatility were on display each and every week as he led our offense and team to 14 straight wins.

"But maybe his biggest impact on our program that will be greatly missed is the countless times of him showing up for others off the field. Be it the football program raising funds for a player’s sick family member, organizing a community service project, or just showing up to a funeral to support a teammate and their family, Evan was always there and leading the way. I cannot even put into words how proud I am of the young man he has become, and I feel extremely blessed to have been his coach.”

Pitzer was an honorable mention all-state player who was first-team All-NKFCA and was the NKFCA 4A Player of the Year.

"Football has allowed me to push myself beyond limits I thought were possible. I was able to do this thanks to my coaches and teammates and will have friendships that last me a lifetime," Pitzer said.

Other nominees in Northern Kentucky included Brody Benke of Highlands, Jack Lonaker of Cooper and Beni Mwamba of Dixie Heights.

The chapter also awarded the Tom Potter Memorial Award of Courage to Edgewood's Luke Halsey and the Lifetime Achievement Award to coach Kerry Coombs.

Edgewood's Luke Halsey received the Tom Potter Memorial Award of Courage from the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the National Football Foundation on Feb. 29.

Four collegiate honorees who "demonstrate excellence on the gridiron, in their respective areas of studies and in their campus communities" were also honored. Those honorees were Isaac Abdon of Thomas More University, Luke Bolden of Miami University, Corey Kiner of the University of Cincinnati and Joey Newton of Mount St. Joseph University.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Anderson's Berg, CovCath's Pitzer win 'That's My Boy' football awards