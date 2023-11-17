Anderson, Withrow hall of famer to be honored before their football game

Harry Andreadis, member of the hall of fame for both Anderson and Withrow high schools, will be part of the pregame coin toss when Anderson and Withrow play in a regional football final Nov. 17, 2023.

Prior to Withrow’s football showdown against Anderson Friday night, a man who has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at both Withrow and Anderson High Schools will be recognized to start the game and will do the honors of the pregame coin toss.

Harry Andreadis, a 1950 Withrow graduate and longtime volunteer at Anderson, will be on the field prior to the game at Princeton’s Pat Mancuso Field. It will be for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II, Region 8 championship and will kick off at 7 p.m.

Andreadis, “The Galloping Greek” is a Withrow/Cincinnati Public Schools Hall of Famer who was an all-city running back for the Tigers, and still holds single-game records for most touchdowns (5) and rushing touchdowns (4) set in 1949.

He went on to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats, where more than 70 years later he still holds the UC record for most rushing yards gained in his first appearance (142 yards in 10 carries), in 1951.Andreadis spent his entire teaching and coaching career (28 years) in the Cincinnati Public Schools.

He sent eight of his nine children to Anderson High School, where he volunteered thousands of hours in the football and track programs, athletic department and school.

He was elected and served two terms on the school board at Anderson’s Forest Hills School District. At any given time of the year he could be seen filming football practice, lining or painting the football field, running the scoreboard, timing at a track meet or working in the athletic director’s office.

Five of Harry’s six sons played football for Anderson: Steve, Mark, Will, Lou and Jake. Both Lou and Jake found great success at the running back position, ultimately having their jersey numbers retired at Anderson. Harry earned a spot on the Anderson Hall of Fame next to his boys when he was honored with the Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to the Anderson Athletic program.

