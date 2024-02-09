Will Anderson wins defensive rookie of the year

The Texans' leap from the bottom of the AFC South in 2022 to the top of the division in 2023 had a lot to do with what happened at the top of the first round of the draft last April.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected with the second overall pick and the Texans made a trade with the Cardinals to get the third overall pick. They used it to select defensive end Will Anderson and both picks turned out to be home runs.

Anderson was named the defensive rookie of the year at the NFL Honors show in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Stroud was named the offensive rookie of the year earlier, which makes the Texans the second straight team to sweep the rookie awards as the Jets did it with Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner last season.

It is the fourth time that one team has had both winners.

Anderson had 45 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits in 15 games for the Texans this season. He received 16 of the 50 first-place votes, 21 second-place votes and eight third-place votes.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner each had 14 first-place votes, but Carter outpointed Turner for second place thanks to more second- and third-place selections. Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Steeler cornerback Joey Porter rounded out the top five with Bucs edge rusher YaYa Diaby, Lions safety Brian Brnach, Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, Rams linebacker Byron Young, and Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey also receiving votes.