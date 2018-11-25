Report: Anderson Silva set to take on Israel Adesanya at UFC 234

Anderson Silva is set to get back into the Octagon in 2019, where he’ll take on Israel Adesanya at UFC 234. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

For the first time in nearly two years, Anderson Silva is set to get back into the Octagon.

The former UFC middleweight champion is slated to take on Israel Adesanya, one of the hottest fighters in the sport, at UFC 234 on Feb. 9, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya headed to UFC 234 on Feb. 9 in Melbourne. Ohhhhh. My. Story coming to @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8GG8iRqZvw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 25, 2018





Silva hasn’t fought since he beat Derek Brunson in February 2017. The 43-year-old has won just once in the past five years, but holds an impressive 34-8 record.

Adesanya only made his UFC debut in February, but is already off to an impressive start. The 29-year-old from New Zealand holds a perfect 15-0 record, and is fresh off a first-round knockout win over Brunson at UFC 230 in November. He has also picked up wins against Rob Wilkinson, Marvin Vettori and Brad Tavares.

UFC 234 will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum are also set to headline the event.

