Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman after nasty UFC 261 leg break

If anyone can relate to Chris Weidman’s gruesome leg break at UFC 261 on Saturday, it’s his two-time opponent and former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

When the two fought at UFC 168 in December 2013, Silva suffered a compound fracture when he wrapped his leg around a Weidman kick check. At UFC 261, it was Weidman whose leg snapped against Uriah Hall just 17 seconds into their main card bout.

Shortly after the conclusion of the UFC 261 main card, Silva sent well-wishes and regards to Weidman in an Instagram post. He also asked fans of the sport to do the same – and to be respectful along the way.

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ,” Silva wrote. “Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman”

According to the UFC 261 broadcast, Weidman was taken to a hospital following Saturday’s leg break, where he was resting in stable condition when the pay-per-view went off the air. He is scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday.

UFC 261 took place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+.

