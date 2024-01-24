Will Anderson replaces Maxx Crosby on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Texans defensive end Will Anderson's rookie season will end with a Pro Bowl nod.

The Texans announced on Wednesday that Anderson has been added to the AFC's roster for the event in Orlando. He will take the place of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Anderson had 45 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits in the regular season and he added another sack in the postseason. The regular season production makes him a top contender for the NFL's defensive rookie of the year award that will be given out in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is also set to represent the Texans at the Pro Bowl.