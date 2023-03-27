Will Anderson ‘really good, not special’ according to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN

The 2023 NFL draft is just a little over a month away which means pre-draft takes are constantly being released.

Maybe one of the hottest and most head-scratching takes of late came courtesy of longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. when he offered up his thoughts on Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson.

In the release of Kiper’s NFL mock draft 3.0, the ESPN analyst had this to say regarding Anderson.

“Will Anderson Jr., if you want him, you go three to four. Get a guy who certainly uses his hands so well. Incredibly productive two years ago, solid year this past season. He doesn’t have the bend. He doesn’t have that explosiveness out of the blocks of a Von Miller or a Myles Garrett. I think he’s a really good player. I don’t think he’s a special player. But for the Cardinals, he’s exactly what they need: an EDGE rusher.”

Kiper’s remarks are sure to turn a lot of heads considering Anderson has been considered one of the top draft prospects for the last two years.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Will Anderson and the other draft-eligible Alabama players leading all the way up to April’s draft!

