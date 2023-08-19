Here are the Anderson, Pickens high school football top performers from Week 0

South Carolina high school football is back.

Here's a look at Week 0's top performers from games involving Anderson and Pickens counties high school football teams.

QB Dylan Dale, Crescent: In a 34-14 win over Pickens, Dale rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

DB Nyterrious Greer-Harrison, Crescent: Greer-Harrison had two interceptions for the Tigers.

ATH Darius Latimer, Crescent: A two-way player, Latimer rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts. He also had one interception and a tackle.

ATH Kiantae Parks, Crescent: Another Tigers' two-way player, Parks rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown on seven attempts, had one catch for six yards, and on defense made two tackles and had a sack.

RB Ja’kari Bennett, Daniel: One of the most efficient backs returning to the area, Bennett rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. He also had two catches for 19 yards and another TD through the air in Daniel's 48-20 win over Greer.

RB Tory Shaw, Daniel: The other half of the Lions' backfield duo, Shaw rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

QB Lee Turnipseed, Daniel: After coming off the bench in the second quarter, Turnipseed sparked the Lions' pass game with 108 passing yards and three touchdowns on 9-of-13 passing.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: In a 48-12 win over Dixie, Gray was nearly perfect through the air with 245 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-14 passing. He also added a rushing TD.

WR Kory Jones, Pendleton: On the receiving end of Gray's passes, Jones had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

ATH Abijah Webb, Pendleton: Opposite Jones, the Bulldogs' do-it-all playmaker caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Vashun Burton, T.L. Hanna: Burton ran for 155 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts in the Yellow Jackets' 34-26 win over Boiling Springs.

ATH Ke’Darrion Patterson, T.L. Hanna: Another key playmaker in this rushing attack, Patterson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

