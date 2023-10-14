Anderson, Pickens football top performers for Week 8, including Luke Gray's 4 touchdowns

It was another excellent round of South Carolina high school football games in the Upstate. Here are the Week 8 top performers from games involving Anderson County and Pickens County teams.

WR Qua Alexander, Belton-Honea Path: In a 63-7 win over Fountain Inn, Alexander caught three passes for 56 yards with a touchdown. He also returned a kick 84 yards for another TD.

RB Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path: On five carries, Henderson ran for 123 yards with three touchdowns. He also had a 40-yard kickoff return.

RB Shaheem Robbs, Belton-Honea Path: Robbs ran for 127 yards with one touchdown on 10 attempts.

QB Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path: On 8-of-11 passing, Thomas threw for 150 yards with three touchdowns.

WR Amiri Acker, Crescent: In a 41-14 loss to Pendleton, Acker caught two passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he made four tackles and sacked the quarterback once.

RB Ja'kari Bennett, Daniel: In a 42-3 win over Seneca, Bennett ran the ball 11 times for 89 yards with two touchdowns.

QB Kolton Chapman, Daniel: On 13-of-19 passing, Chapman threw for 217 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

ATH Cason Brewington, Easley: In a 63-37 win over Berea, Brewington caught two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — broke up three passes and made four tackles.

LB Talan Scott, Easley: Scott recorded eight tackles, 3.5 for a loss, along with two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery he returned for a TD.

RB Donte Willingham, Easley: On 14 carries, Willingham ran for 122 yards with two touchdowns.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: On 20-of-30 passing, Gray threw for 333 yards with four touchdowns. He also ran for 32 yards on eight tries.

RB LJ Maddox, Pendleton: Maddow ran the ball seven times for 17 yards with one touchdown and caught seven passes for 83 yards with another TD.

WR Anthony Scott, Pendleton: Scott caught three passes for 95 yards with two touchdowns.

QB Eli Hudgins, Powdersville: In a 57-0 win over Southside, Hudgins threw for 123 yards with two touchdowns on 7-of-14 passing. He also ran for 16 yards with another TD.

RB Josh Donald, T.L. Hanna: In a 36-33 win over Hillcrest, Donald ran for 65 yards with two touchdowns on eight carries.

RB KD Patterson, T.L. Hanna: Patterson ran 144 yards with two touchdowns on 24 carries.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Anderson, Pickens top performers in Week 8