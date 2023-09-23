Anderson, Pickens football top performers for Week 5, Pendleton QB Luke Gray throws 7 TDs

It was another excellent round of South Carolina high school football games in the Upstate. Here are Week 5's top performers from games involving Anderson County and Pickens County teams.

WR Qua Alexander, Belton-Honea Path: In a 63-35 win at Walhalla, Alexander caught seven passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns.

RB Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path: Henderson ran for 180 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble on eight carries.

WR Tay Paul, Belton-Honea Path: Paul had five receptions for 99 yards with two touchdowns.

RB Shaheem Robbs, Belton-Honea Path: Robbs ran for 121 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble on 18 attempts.

QB Noah Thomas, Belton-Honea Path: Thomas threw for 267 yards with four touchdowns on 15-of-19 passing. He also ran it twice for 30 yards.

QB Dylan Dale, Crescent: In a 28-12 win over Emerald, Dale ran for 103 yards with one touchdown and a fumble on 13 carries. He also threw for 139 yards on 14-of-18 passing.

RB Darius Latimer, Crescent: Latimer rushed for 146 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts. He also caught three passes for 10 yards.

RB Ja'kari Bennett, Daniel: In a 56-14 win over Riverside, Bennett rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

DB Tremaine Davis Jr., Daniel: Davis Jr. caught two interceptions.

WR Sam Earle, Daniel: Earle caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

RB Tory Shaw, Daniel: Shaw ran for 74 yards with three touchdowns on 11 attempts.

WR Will Patton, Easley: In a 38-12 win over Southside, Patton had 11 catches for 102 yards with one touchdown. He also had one 27-yard run for another TD.

DL Luke Peeples, Easley: Peeples made six tackles and caught an interception.

RB Logan Sullivan, Easley: On 18 carries, Sullivan ran for 173 yards with one touchdown.

QB Luke Gray, Pendleton: In a 61-7 win over Palmetto, Gray threw for 329 yards and seven touchdowns on 24-of-30 passing.

ATH LJ Maddox, Pendelton: Maddox caught eight passes for 79 yards and three TDs.

ATH Abijah Webb, Pendelton: Webb had nine receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown.

RB DeMarco Evans, Westside: Evans carried 19 times for 92 yards with two touchdowns in the Rams’ 56-42 victory against Greer.

ATH Sharode Richardson, Westside: Richardson rushed eight times for 115 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown.

WR Josh Williams, Westside: Williams had six receptions for 101 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown. Williams also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

QB Cutter Woods, Westside: Woods completed 18 of 27 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown. Woods rushed five times for 62 yards with two touchdowns.

RB Vashun Burton, T.L. Hanna: In a 48-6 over Laurens, Burton rand it six times for 80 yards with one touchdown. He also caught one 16-yard pass for another TD.

RB Tristan Carroll, T.L. Hanna: Carroll ran for 82 yards with one touchdown on five carries.

RB KD Patterson, T.L. Hanna: On eight rushes, Patterson had 166 yards with two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Anderson, Pickens top performers in Week 5