Will Anderson names Pete Carroll the coolest person he met ahead of draft

It never hurts to have a legend recruiting young players.

Watch Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. talk about Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who he called the coolest person he’s met ahead of the draft.

Will Anderson to #Seahawks? The star labeled @PeteCarroll as the coolest person he met ahead of the #NFLDraft: “All the teams were great and all the coaches were great. …It’s just like, it’s Pete Carroll.” Labeling the meeting as a “dream come true.” #GoHawks #RollTide pic.twitter.com/jFuMg48y75 — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 27, 2023

Anderson is the top-ranked edge prospect in this class and with five hours to go he’s our favorite to be Seattle’s pick at No. 5 overall.

More NFL Draft!

Secret Superstars of the 2023 NFL draft: The best underrated prospects Seahawks 2023 NFL draft primer: Picks, needs, rankings and latest buzz John Schneider: Seahawks' draft philosophy aggressive but pliable Pete Carroll: Seahawks would be 'fired up' about 2 QBs at No. 5 10 questions for the Seattle Seahawks going into the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire