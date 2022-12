Will Anderson named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the AP

For consecutive seasons Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Anderson was also one of nine Crimson Tide players to be named on the AP’s first and second all-SEC teams.

Anderson put together another sensational season in Tuscaloosa accumulating 17 tackles and 10 sacks and one defensive touchdown off an interception.

Joining Anderson on the AP’s first team all-SEC were offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor, defensive lineman Byron Young and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs (as a running back and all-purpose player), placekicker Will Reichard and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Brian Branch were selected as second-teamers.

