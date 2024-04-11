Anderson, Meyer pace Jacks in Monticello, Bemidji finishes 6th as a team

Apr. 10—MONTICELLO — The Bemidji High School girls golf team is off to a promising start.

The Lumberjacks took sixth place with a team score of 372. In total, 17 teams were represented at the Monticello Magic Girls Invite at the Monticello Country Club.

Margie Anderson had the top BHS score and finished eighth individually with an 86. Brynn Meyer wasn't far behind in 20th with a 91.

Taylor Schulke (97, 34th), Madeline Larson (98, T-38th), Halle Sanden (98, T-38th) and Aurora Frank (100, 42nd) rounded out the day for the Jacks.