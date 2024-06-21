Anderson lineup boasts multiple all-stars

Jun. 21—ANDERSON — The Anderson boys basketball team is led by Damien King, who has competed this summer as a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team that plays against the senior all-stars.

While he may be the most well-known All-Star on coach Donnie Bowling's team, he is not the only one after Javon Warfield and Colin Lewis took part — and excelled — in the 16th annual Indiana All-Star Basketball Classic last week at Anderson University.

Warfield scored 15 points and grabbed three rebounds to lift his White team to a 76-60 win over Red in the first Juniors game while Lewis scored 15 points with five rebounds in the first Futures game, a 102-72 loss for his Red team.

"It felt good. This has been a really fun experience," Warfield said. "My team was passing the ball pretty well, and we all got good minutes. It was a fun experience all around."

"It was really nice and a good chance for me to showcase my skills," Lewis said. "I'm glad I got selected. I appreciate (that), and I'm thankful."

The Juniors games were comprised of players entering their senior year while the Futures games involved players who had just played as freshmen or sophomores.

The talent-rich Indians, who will be seeking their fourth consecutive Madison County championship as well as their first sectional title since 2009, have fifth-year coach Bowling understandably excited about the upcoming season.

In addition to King and his 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, Anderson also benefited from the emergence of Warfield a year ago when he scored at a 13.7-point clip.

He was also extremely efficient in the all-star game, connecting on 7-of-10 field goal attempts on his way to being named the game's Most Outstanding Player.

The performance was not a surprise to his coach.

"I think that's awesome, but I think I told you a couple years ago that we've got a really good player and nobody really knows about him," Bowling said. "He's really strong, and this goes to show how much better he can even be when next year gets here."

Playing with and against all-star level talent was also beneficial to Warfield with an eye on the upcoming season.

"Especially with all the talent out here today, that really helped me develop my talent a little more," Warfield said. "I feel way more confident this year than last year. I'm really excited about the upcoming season. I think we can make it really far this year."

Lewis, meanwhile, is back after a strong freshman season that saw him average 5.8 points and 3 assists as the team's point guard. For the team to get where it wants to go, Bowling knows Lewis has to improve as a sophomore and believes he is well on his way this summer.

"He's more of a leader," Bowling said. "He's improved his jump shot, and when we go back to the (sectional loss) against Greenfield-Central, our guards were 0-for-9. I don't think that's going to be the case this year if we play them again."

That showed during a third-quarter sequence that saw Lewis display most of his talents.

Lewis pulled up in transition and hit a 17-foot jumper before grabbing a rebound on defense and finding an open teammate at the other end for an assist.

"I've been working on my jumper during the summer, and it's getting better," Lewis said. "It's going to be fun. I feel like we're going to make it out of our sectional."

