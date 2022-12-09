Will Anderson Jr. wins Bednarik Award as top defensive CFB player in country

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the recipient of the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football. Anderson is the third member of the Crimson Tide to win the award, joining Jonathan Allen (2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017).

In the 2022 regular season, Anderson amassed 51 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.

It’s unclear whether Anderson will participate in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. If he does, that will likely be his final game with the Crimson Tide. He is currently projected to be a top-five overall selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Anderson and the rest of the Crimson Tide as the team prepares to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

