Former Alabama outside linebacker and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is one of the highest-rated prospects of the 2023 NFL draft class. He’s projected to be selected within the first five picks of the draft but he’s reportedly only taken one visit to meet with a pro team.

During Alabama football’s Pro Day, Anderson said that he’s only visited with the Houston Texans and doesn’t have any future visits scheduled yet.

It would make sense for teams that don’t need his abilities to not meet with him, but with roughly a month until the draft, it’s a bit of a surprise that more teams haven’t brought him in.

Anderson doesn’t need to do all too much to persuade teams to draft him, his talent does the talking.

Will Anderson said he’s been to visit the Houston #Texans and has no other trips scheduled yet. Met with Houston coach and former Alabama LB DeMeco Ryans, caught up with John Metchie and Christian Harris, and loved what Ryans is putting in place. — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) March 23, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Anderson and other former Alabama players as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.

More NFL Draft!

ESPN analyst calls Bryce Young the clear No. 1 QB in 2023 NFL draft

More NFL Draft!

Will Anderson Jr. visited Houston Texans, no other visits scheduled

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire